ALL IN THE TIMING by David Ives to be Presented at Rochester Fringe 2024

Sunday Stages Theatre Company will be returning to the Rochester Fringe Festival in September! This time with clever comedy of All in the Timing by David Ives. The Rochester Fringe Festival runs from Tuesday, September 10 — Saturday, September 21. Performances will be Sept 14, 15, and 19 (Saturday 9/14 @ 5pm, Sunday 9/15 @ 3:30pm, and Thursday 9/19 @ 5:30pm) at The Temple Theatre (50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester).

Tickets are on sale now at rochesterfringe.com!

All in the Timing is a collection of one-act plays by David Ives. The six short plays are mostly comedies or dramatic comedies and focus on wordplay and, wouldn't you know it, comedic timing! Ives won the Outer Critics Circle Playwriting Award for All in the Timing and in the 1995-96 Off Broadway season it was the most performed play in the country after Shakespeare productions. Sunday Stages hopes to showcase this Ives classic in a brand new way by staging the play completely in the round, and adding in “fringe festival” elements like transitions in between each play and many opportunities for audience interaction! Be ready to suggest words for “ad libs,” drench one of the castmates before they enter a scene, and maybe even join the cast as a character in a scene or two!

This is Sunday Stages' second production involved with the Rochester Fringe Festival, and their first production in the Temple Theatre. In 2024, they brought “35mm: A Musical Exhibition” to the Fringe Festival which was the company's inaugural production! The show was a huge success and sold out a performance, leaving audiences begging for more! “The vibes for All in the Timing are definitely different than ‘35mm…' but the show is just as fun, entertaining, and clever,” says cast member and Sunday Stages co-founder, Tiffany Thompson. “This collection of plays has incredibly clever writing, Ives is insanely gifted at what he does. It's a real joy to be a part of.”

More about Rochester Fringe Festival: The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally-known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while

supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

