ACT ONE: ONE ACT Festival Comes to the Secret Theatre Next Month

The Secret Theatre and Richard Mazda have announced the Act One: One Act Festival, starting on Wednesday, July 17th, 2023, at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61 St, Woodside, NY 11377.

Tickets are available for $15 - $23 in advance or $25 at the door on TicketSource.com or through SecretTheatre.com.

Cassandra Gutterman-Johns, the festival curator, has reviewed 180 individual plays, of which approximately a third have been grouped into 7 programs featuring 8 plays each.

The 7 programs will have 4 separate performances in a competition-style festival, where the audience votes for all plays they see using ranked-choice voting.

At the end of the heats, the top 2 plays from each program will progress to the 2 semi-finals, and the final 8 plays will move on to the Grand Final. At the final, the audience will be joined by two professional judges, and voting will be expanded to include two non-gendered Best Actor and Best Director Awards.

The winning play, actors (two non-gendered awards), and director will receive cash prizes at the Grand Final on August 10th. The event typically sells out and features a free after-party/BBQ for the audience and actors, followed by a fun award ceremony.

