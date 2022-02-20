A CHARLES TURNER TASTING to Play Bridge Street Theatre

Wrapping up an Artists' Residency sponsored by the Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" Initiative, Brooklyn-based vocalist and composer Charles Turner, pianist/composer Sean Mason, and playwright Marcus Scott, return to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre on Sunday afternoon, February 27 at 2:00pm, for a "Tasting" of songs and selections from an exciting new musical theatre piece they've been developing together.



Over the course of a weekend, a cadre of upscale globetrotting professionals gather for one last hurrah in and around NYC's lounge scene. Celebrating the newfound success of one of their own who has received a lucrative job offer overseas, the coterie spends an unforgettable weekend, touring various nightclubs and lounges for an endless cavalcade of booze, hook-ups and cheap thrills. Inspired by the golden age Hollywood MGM musical classics and filtered through a contemporary lens, this splashy new musical is a postmodern coming of age rom-com that explores modern love through the prism of black bourgeois culture.



The multi-faceted Turner has performed at such venues as Dizzy's Club Coca Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Smoke Jazz club, and the historic Minton's Playhouse in Harlem. International performances include PizzaExpress in London, Sunset/Sunside in Paris, Sala Clamores in Madrid, and other venues abroad from Seoul, South Korea to Wellington, New Zealand. This new collaboration with pianist/composer Sean Mason and playwright Marcus Scott extends Turner's range even further and promises to be an event to remember.



Tickets to "A Charles Turner Tasting", to be performed live on Bridge Street Theatre's "Priscilla" Mainstage at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, are free, though advance reservations are highly recommended as seating is limited. Click here to reserve tickets. Any unreserved seats will be available at the door beginning at 1:30pm on the afternoon of the performance.



The theatre has implemented safety protocols and audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination at the door and remain masked for the duration of their time inside the theatre building. For more information on safety precautions and requirements, click here.



For more information about the theatre and the show, click here or here. Don't miss this opportunity to be among the very first to experience a taste of this boundary-breaking new work of musical theatre!