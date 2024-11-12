A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes to Kitchen Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kitchen Theatre Company will present A Case for the Existence of God, a moving and thought-provoking play by acclaimed playwright Samuel D. Hunter, running from November 13 to November 24, 2024. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Emily Jackson, this production explores themes of fatherhood, resilience, and human connection in a story that will resonate deeply with audiences.

In an office cubicle in southern Idaho, two fathers grapple with life’s challenges in a hopeful story of resilience, unexpected connection, and what we leave for future generations. After meeting at their daughters’ daycare, Keith, a Black mortgage broker, and Ryan, a white yogurt plant worker, form an unexpected friendship. As they navigate the confounding terms of a loan, what begins as an exchange of paperwork soon reveals hidden struggles, life-altering choices, and a profound exploration of the ties that bind us.

The Cast and Creative Team:

Bringing this heartfelt story to life is a talented cast led by Philip Kershaw as Keith, making his Kitchen Theatre Company debut. Philip, a multi-disciplinary artist, has previously performed with renowned regional theaters like Peterborough Players and ZACH Theatre. Opposite him, David McElwee takes on the role of Ryan, returning to KTC after his performance in Seminar. David’s impressive career includes standout roles in Philadelphia, Here I Come at Irish Repertory Theatre and The Wayside Motor Inn at Signature Theatre, where he was part of the Drama Desk Award-winning ensemble.

The creative team features Kitchen Theatre Company regular Tyler M. Perry, whose scenic and lighting designs have become a hallmark of over 30 KTC productions, including Monsters of the American Cinema and tick, tick…BOOM!. Lisa Boquist, a two-decade collaborator with KTC, brings her expertise in costume design, having previously designed for acclaimed productions like The Whipping Man and Every Brilliant Thing. Sound design is crafted by Amanda Werre, whose work has been heard at esteemed venues such as Moonstone Theatre Company and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

Guiding the production behind the scenes is Jen Schilansky, the production stage manager, who has overseen over 65 mainstage productions. Lauren Hingle joins as the assistant stage manager, following her recent work on Polishing Shakespeare, and brings fresh energy to the team.

