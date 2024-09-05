The Broadway Brunch Gives a Sneak Peak of the Upcoming Rochester Theatre Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drag Me to the Stage LLC will bring The Broadway Brunch, an experience that marries the best of local theatre and drag performances. Hosted by Aggy Dune and self-proclaimed "theatre queen" Anna Crew-sis, this event will take place at Artisan Works in Rochester on Sunday, September 29.

This unique drag brunch will showcase the incredible talents of some of Rochester’s finest theatre companies, including Blackfriar's Theatre, OFC Creations, Theatre 444, the Nazareth University Theatre Department, and the JCC Centre Stage. Guests will be treated to a medley of show-stopping performances, celebrating the vibrancy of the local theatre scene.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, our fabulous drag hosts will take the stage with electrifying performances and production numbers alongside an ensemble of about a dozen students from the Nazareth University BFA Musical theatre program, which will bring even more Broadway flair to the brunch.

"Being that we are a company with deep roots in both the Rochester Theatre Community and the Rochester Drag Community, we are excited that we can host an event that will help cross-promote shows from many different theatre groups in the area. We hope that this will become a twice-a-year sneak peak at all of the theatrical offerings we have in Rochester," says Tim Evanicki, co-owner of Drag Me to the Stage LLC, which famously produces drag brunches and events in the area featuring Mrs. Kasha Davis, Darienne Lake, Aggy Dune and Ambrosia Salad, among others.

Tickets are priced at $65, which includes a delectable brunch by Madeline's Catering and the show. This is more than just an event; it’s an experience that theatre lovers and drag enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE