Calgary Opera Reveals 2025/2026 Season

Calgary Opera's 2025/26 Season will deliver a range of adventurous operas onstage, in addition to programs and events year-round. Programming includes the moving Madama Butterfly; hilarious hit, The Barber of Seville; and two family-friendly productions: Little Red Riding Hood for the holidays and a playful Hansel and Gretel featuring designs from The Old Trout Puppet Workshop. New Sunday matinee performances will give audiences more flexibility.

“Opera's timeless stories of love and loss remind each of us to make the most of the life we're living right now,” said Sue Elliott, Calgary Opera's General Director & CEO. “Our 2025/26 season is filled with hearts-and-minds experiences that will engage people of all ages, and for daylight drivers and early risers, Calgary Opera's new Sunday matinee performances fit neatly between a busy or lazy morning, and dinner with family or friends.”

“This season, audiences will experience three of the most powerful and iconic operas ever written. We will dip into the breathtaking emotions of Madame Butterfly, laugh out loud at the irresistible comedy of Barber of Seville, and be carried away by the adventure and magic of Hansel and Gretel,” said Jonathan Brandani, Calgary Opera's Artistic Director. “Sought-after Canadian and International Artists will join the rising stars of opera to inspire long-time fans and newcomers alike.”

Elsewhere, the opera curious and opera savvy will find free Serious Family Fun open houses, Little Red Riding Hood in schools and community centres across Southern Alberta, cabaret concerts and brunches with a side of soulful songs, Arias + Ales pub nights at Best of Kin Social, plus a variety of behind-the-scenes programs that explore this most collaborative of art forms.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY

November 1, 2025 - 7:30 PM

November 2, 2025 - 2 PM

November 7, 2025 - 7:30 PM at

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Power. Politics. Unrequited Love across the Pacific.

A young Japanese woman falls for an American naval officer who promises more than he plans to deliver. With breathtaking consequences.

Composer: Giacomo Puccini

Librettists: Luigi Illica + Giuseppe Giacosa

Conductor: Jonathan Brandani

Stage Director: Mo Zhou

Cio-Cio San: Yasko Sato

Pinkerton: Matthew White

Suzuki: Nina Yoshida Nelsen

Sharpless: Phillip Addis

Goro: Julius Ahn

Uncle Bonze: Stephano Park

Sung in Italian with English translations with Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

HANSEL AND GRETEL

January 31, 2026 - 7:30 PM

February 1, 2026 - 2 PM

February 6, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Breadcrumbs. Trickery. Puppetry.

This tickly take on the Grimms' timeless treasure gives giggles galore. Puckish production and puppet design from The Old Trout Puppet Workshop are all-ages eye candy.

Composer: Engelbert Humperdinck

Librettist: Adelheid Wette

Conductor: Jonathan Brandani

Cantaré Children's Choir Founder and Artistic Director: Catherine Glaser-Climie

Stage Director: Brenna Corner

Hansel: Carolyn Sproule

Gretel: Simone Osborne

Witch: Claire Barnett-Jones

Sung in English with English translations with Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra + Cantaré Children's Choir.

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

April 18, 2026 - 7:30 PM

April 19, 2026 - 2 PM

April 24, 2026 - 7:30 PM

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Matchmaking mishaps. Comedic chaos. Can Figaro figure it out?

Household barber, Figaro, happily hustles to unite the besotted lovers Count Almaviva and Rosina. The catch? Boorish Dr. Bartolo, Rosina's guardian, wants her for himself.

Composer: Gioachino Rossini

Librettist: Cesare Sterbini

Conductor: Daniela Musca

Stage Director: Elizabeth Stepkowski Tarhan

Figaro: Grisha Martirosyan

Rosina: Siphokazi Molteno

Almaviva: John Tessier

Bartolo: Giulio Mastrototaro

Basilio: Adam Lau

Sung in Italian with English translations with Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

November 28, 2025 - 7 PM

November 29 + 30, 2025 - 11 AM + 3 PM

December 5, 2025 - 7 PM

December 6 +7, 2025 - 11 AM + 3 PM

Sensory-friendly, relaxed performance Dec 6, 2025 at 11 AM at Mamdani Opera Centre

February 2 to 27, 2026 at Southern Alberta School & Community Tour

Can Little Red outwit the sneaky, shape-shifting wolf, or will he gobble her up for good? A short and sweet holiday treat for all ages!

Composer & Librettist: Seymour Barab

Roles to be performed by members of the McPhee Artist Development Program. Sung in English.

The entire season will be filled with exciting creative collaborations with some of Calgary's own best talents, including the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, the Calgary Opera Chorus, Cantaré Children's Choir and The Old Trout Puppet Workshop. The extraordinary talent of the singers in Calgary Opera's McPhee Artist Development Program will take centre stage on many events throughout the season, including the Cabarets, the Holiday production and the Masterclasses.

