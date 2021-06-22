Broadway To Return To Calgary In 2022

Broadway Across Canada has announced that Broadway performances are scheduled to recommence at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in January 2022 featuring ANASTASIA. Also slated for the upcoming season are HAMILTON and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. COME FROM AWAY is available as season option.

"We're greatly optimistic about the return of Broadway to the city of Calgary and thrilled to share the news that shows previously announced for the 2020/2021 season have been successfully rescheduled at this time," said Shana Levin, Vice President of Broadway Across Canada. "We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to welcoming theatergoers back to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium at the start of next year for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway."

Broadway Across Canada is actively working alongside our colleagues at the Southern Alberta Jubilee and in collaboration with provincial and local government officials to re-open following local, provincial and federal health guidelines. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remain top priority. Once we finalize our health and safety plan, we will look forward to sharing all details with theatregoers. Should there be additional changes and/or cancellations, ticket holders will be notified immediately - the value of their ticket will be safe.

The Broadway Across Canada season subscription package includes:

ANASTASIA January 4 - 9, 2022

HAMILTON July 12 - 31, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR November 1 - 6, 2022

Additional show option that can be added to a season subscription include:

COME FROM AWAY September 6 - 11, 2022

All current subscribers have been contacted directly about their subscriptions to the Broadway Across Canada Season. New subscriptions are currently on-sale. For more information please visit https://calgary.broadway.com/subscriptions/.

