Zurin Villanueva Will Bring LITTLE LOVE NOTE to Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Zurin Villanueva, star of Mean Girls, Clueless, and The Lion King in Zurin Villanueva: Little Love Note on September 12, 2021, at 9:45pm. This celebration of love and all the sticky parts that make it fun will feature music from Broadway hits, the 90s, and R&B... with a few special guests! A true triple threat, Zurin is sure to blow you away. Get ready for a funny, heart-filled evening that will make you want to go fall in love.... again.

The evening will also feature Dayna Dantzler (Waitress, The Book of Mormon) and Trevon Davis (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess).

Zurin Villanueva in Zurin Villanueva: Little Love Note plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 12, 2021, at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Broadway credits include: The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along... and The Book of Mormon.

She also originated the role of Dionne in Clueless, The Musical with Dove Cameron. Her regional credits include: Ain't Misbehavin', Million Dollar Quartet, Josephine Tonight, where she played the title role of Josephine Baker, and Ragtime, where she took on the leading role of Sarah.

Howard University BFA. LaGuardia High School Drama. Originally from Brooklyn, NY.