Zoë Van Tieghem Will Play SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42

Zoë Van Tieghem and Matt Baker

Perform

"Spring Fling"

March 3rd, 2023

At The Green Room 42

Ticket Link Accessible HERE.

The Green Room 42 presents Zoë Van Tieghem's new Cabaret, "Spring Fling." Van Tieghem will croon a curated playlist of cabaret standards, and jazz favorites alongside pianist Matt Baker on Friday, March 3rd at 7 pm.

Hell's Kitchen native Zoë Van Tieghem is the daughter of award-winning percussionist and composer David Van Tieghem. Van Tieghem's soprano voice will take you on a nostalgic journey of a spring fling, complete with romance and heartbreak. With classics from the late Burt Bacharach and other cabaret standards, the audience will surely recognize songs that resonate with new and idealized love. Matt Baker's jazz arrangements will underscore the tinkling hope of spring as the daffodils push through to the surprising onslaught of the crushing rain. The evening will be peppered with anecdotes of love, however short-lived, and the optimism of a warm summer soon to come.

Van Tieghem has performed shows at Birdland Theatre, The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, and Feinsteins 54/Below. Her vocal talents have additionally been featured in Symphonics Live at the Bowery Poetry Club, Tuesdays@9, Postmark Cafe, Rockwood Music Hall, and Le Poisson Rouge. Zoë is a graduate of the LaGuardia High School Drama Department, The New School, and has studied at the Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. Film and TV credits include Delinquent, Juvie, The Broken Ones, Whisper Me a Lullaby, Pulp, Miss Miserable, and Magic Hour. Off-Broadway and Regional theater: Near Vicksburg (Incubator Arts, Phoenix Theater Ensemble, SoHo Rep.), The Purple Lights of Joppa Illinois (Dorset Theater Festival), Eleemosynary (DeSotelle Theater), The Uncovering (The Collective), A Small Fire (Ensemble Studio Theater/Youngblood) Moses (HERE Arts). Zoë and opened for Blondie at the Bearsville theater in the Hudson Valley, NY. She is the co-owner of Primal Productions, a multimedia production company based in New York.

Australian-born Jazz Pianist Matt Baker performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally, and has released 6 albums, his latest being a DVD album "Live at Birdland". Matt Baker is an award winner in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. A student of Taylor Eigsti's since moving to New York, Matt watched Oscar Peterson perform live for an entire week at the Blue Note, from which a friendship between the two formed in the remaining years of Peterson's life. Baker has also studied with Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Ella Fitzgerald's lifelong accompanist Paul Smith.

Zoë Van Tieghem's cabaret, " Spring Fling" plays one night only at The Green Room 42 at 7 pm on March 3rd, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm and tickets range from $19-59. Reservations are available at The Green Room 42's website and are best bought in advance.