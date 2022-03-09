Zoë Van Tieghem Presents An Encore Performance of LOVE AND STUFF at The Duplex

The Duplex presents Zoë Van Tieghem's debut of her new Cabaret, "Love and Stuff." Van Tieghem will croon a curated playlist of cabaret standards, classic rock, and musical theatre. Lesbian femme fatale Van Tieghem will take you on a darkly comedic journey of love with a mix of cabaret standards and rock classics by artists such as Billy Joel that, "Only a lesbian would sing."

Van Tieghem premiered her show, Love, and Stuff, on Valentine's Day and is bringing it back one more time on March 18th before retiring it forever. Joseph Olsen will accompany on the 18th. For a sneak peek, head to Susie Mosher's The Lineup at Birdland on March 15th, where Matt Baker will accompany Van Tieghem as she shares one of her favorite numbers, "So in Love."

Zoë Van Tieghem's cabaret, " Love and Stuff," plays its final night at The Duplex, at 61 Christopher Street, on March 18th, 8:30 pm. There is a $20 presale charge and a two beverage minimum. Reservations are available online or can be bought at the door for $25 cash. Come to the cabaret because life is a cabar-gay!