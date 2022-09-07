Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zachary Clause Brings ON A BEACH Back To Pangea This Fall

Performances are on Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30.

Sep. 07, 2022  
Zachary Clause has announced the return of On A Beach on Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 at Pangea (178 2nd Avenue). Doors open at 6:00pm with shows beginning at 7:00pm.

The Haute camp provocateur Zachary Clause ("Hey Girl" and "Zachary Clause Does Bette Midler at the Continental Baths, 1971") is "On the Beach" this time, in another one of his deep-dive and riveting theatrical cabaret concoctions.

Loosely inspired by the 1959 movie On The Beach, this show explores those moments throughout life that feel like they could end us - and the ways we get through them, all told through the lens of a 60s-era beach party with songs by The B52s, Talking Heads, and Laurie Anderson to name a few. Directed by Reed Whitney with music direction by Mark Hartman, Clause takes it all off as he uncovers the inner markings of our collective beached soul.

On A Beach is created and performed by Zachary Clause. The show is directed by Reed Whitney with musical direction by Mark Hartman.

"A beautifully conceived and brilliantly performed show that I won't soon forget." - Gerry Geddes of The Bistro Awards

Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.pangeanyc.com.


