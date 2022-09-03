WOMEN OF THE WINGS to Present the Work of Nicolette Blount at 54 Below in September

The work of Nicolette Blount will presented at 54 Below as part of Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Nicolette Blount is a proud voting tribal member of the Chickasaw Nation, a musical theatre composer, lyricist, writer, performer, producer and mother to three girls. She is the cowriter, composer and lyricist for Savage the Musical, a story about her 1920s Chickasaw starlet great grandma, Wanda Savage; a single mother who faced adversity for a shot at fame in Vaudeville and silent films. Savage the Musical first debuted in NYC selling out two concerts at the 2019 NYMF (Laurie Beechman Theatre, Director Rachel Klein, Music Director Kevin Lynch).

In April 2022 Savage put on a four performance developmental production at the Ja'duke Theater in Massachusetts, receiving nighty standing ovations to a packed house. Nicolette's unique combination of jazz-influenced pop with hints of blues has garnered Savage the Musical's EP over 37 thousand streams. Nicolette can be heard on Take My Shot and Warrior as well as on backup vocals.

Savage the Musical has drawn over 9 thousand social media followers, over 5 thousand alone on Instagram. She is an investor in the Museum of Broadway and is a coproducer for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. Nicolette is a member of Dramatist Guild, ASCAP, Maestra, Beyond Music, and the Parents Advocacy League for Performing Arts and Media. Nicolette continues her work on Savage the Musical with her cowriter Lindel Hart and her director Rachel Klein in preparation for a 29 Hour Reading and a NYC concert in the near future. Find out more at savagethemusical.com or nicoletteblount.com.

Produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt, Nico Juber, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Madeline Myers, with performances by Kathryn Allison (Company, Aladdin), Maryanne Burr, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (Nat'l Tour - The Color Purple), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on The Roof), Avery Norris (Rosé All Day), Carolina Rial (The Voice) - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

