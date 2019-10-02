WITH LOVE, MARILYN Begins New York City Residency At Club Bonafide

"With Love, Marilyn" begins its New York City residency at Club Bonafide on October 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Marilyn Monroe was the ultimate romantic. Lovers come and go in this musical journey, a sensual and fun-loving one-woman tribute performance celebrating the iconic ingenue and the loves of her life. This show pays homage to the many loves and romances in the life of Monroe, in a what-if scenario of performing in Las Vegas - fulfilling a wish that sadly Monroe never got to do.

Performances at Club Bonafide will run through February, 2020, featuring the talents of Alexandra Muscaro portraying Monroe - performing your favorite songs - such as "I Wanna Be Loved By You," "My Heart Belongs To Daddy", and "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend," while weaving the love stories behind the many men in Monroe's life. The show features new arrangements by Henry Aronson, one of Broadway's finest musical directors ("Rock of Ages," "Tommy"). "With Love, Marilyn" will transport you back in time in an intimate behind-the-scenes evening with the immortal goddess you know and love, as she prepares to entertain you.

The role of Marilyn was originated by Erin Sullivan, the recipient of 2018 Broadway World Los Angeles Best Female Cabaret Artist. Sullivan also received critical acclaim for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Mark Medoff's "Marilee & Baby Lamb: The Assassination of an American Goddess " at the Rio Grande Theater in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Tickets for "With Love, Marilyn" are $30-$40 and can be purchased here

http://clubbonafide.com/event/with-love-marilyn-the-off-broadway-marilyn-monroe-tribute/

Club Bonafide

212 East 52 Street

New York, NY 10022





