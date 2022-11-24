WINTER RHYTHMS Returns To Urban Stages This December

Urban Stages returns this December with their annual WINTER RHYTHMS series of cabarets and concerts. The popular series is one of the holiday season's most popular run of shows, featuring established artists from the cabaret community and newcomers to the scene, some that are making their debut shows.

Urban Stages is currently offering a Black Friday sale using the code in the paragraph below. Check out the information, schedule and sale info:

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 @ 7:00 or 9:00 pm

BLACK FRIDAY SALE HAPPENING NOW: USE CODE BLKFRI FOR A $20 TICKET!

URBAN STAGES' WINTER RHYTHMS - 259 West 30th (off of 8th Ave.)



To see a full schedule of all shows and to purchase tickets use THIS link.

All proceeds go to Urban Stages' impressive Outreach Programs

Here is this year's lineup!

Wednesday 12/07 7:00 pm Gretchen Reinhagen in "How Musical Theater Ruined My Life"

Wednesday 12/07 9:00 pm Tym Moss in "(A)Live: Fun, Fabulous, Flamboyant!"

Thursday 12/08 7:00 pm Meg Loughran and Steve Young in "Meg and Steve's Comedy Party"

Friday 12/09 7:00 pm "Gregory Toroian's Guys n' Gals Part 1" Starring: Maria Corsaro, Frank Dain, Linda Kahn, Lionel Shockness, Claudia Stack, Eva Steinberg with special guest: Lina Koutrakos



Friday 12/09 9:00 pm "Gregory Toroian's Guys n Gals Part 2" Starring: Fred Aiese, Jacqueline Draper, David Milberg, Deanna Monaco, Kati Neiheisel, Deb Stone, Geoffrey Stoner and Leslee Warren.

Saturday 12/10 2:00 pm Burrow & Terrazzino present "Retired Theater Kids Presents: The Roles We Never Got to Play"



Saturday 12/10 5:00 pm David Buskin in "Never Give Up"



Saturday 12/10 8:00 pm Beth Falcone & Ritt Henn in "Beth and Ritt's Holiday Survival Kit" (7th Annual)

Sunday 12/11 3:00 pm Michael Colby's "Other Lives: The Story Songs of Michael Colby"



12/11 7:00 pm Sara Louise Lazarus presents "Circle Sings The Holidays" featuring the Class of Circle in the Square Theater Singers

Monday 12/12 7:00 pm GALA Night Starring Sue Matsuki and the Gregory Toroian Trio

Tuesday 12/13 7:00 pm Michael Colby's "Other Lives: The Story Songs of Michael Colby"

Wednesday 12/14 7:00 pm Amanda Scalici in "Sentimental Journey: A Celebration of Doris Day"

Thursday 12/15 7:00 pm Tom Toce presents: "The Art of Collaboration: The New York Songwriter's Alliance"

Friday 12/16 7:00 pm Jake Warren's Dance Company



Friday 12/16 9:30 pm "Glitter and Be Gay!" Starring: Host: Amanda Reckonwith (aka David Sabella), Musical Director: David Maiocco, David LaMarr, Tym Moss, Sitanya Face (aka Alex Scelso) with Special Guest: Sidney Myer

Saturday 12/17 3:00 pm "The Tomatoes Got Talent Winners"



Saturday 12/17 7:00 pm Matsuki Productions present "May I Introduce...." Starring: Ira Lee Collings, Caitlin McBride, Eva Steinberg and Leslee Warren



Saturday 12/17 9:00 pm Deb Stone in "Take Me Back - Joan, Joni, Dylan and Others"

Sunday 12/18 3:00 pm Susan Winter returns to New York for "Susan Winter Sings the Sixties!"

12/18 7:00 pm Tom Toce presents annual "Songs of Hope"