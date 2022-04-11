WHERE WAS I? DANIEL MATE IN CONCERT is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "Where Was I? Daniel Maté in Concert, with Special Guests" on Tuesday May 3rd at 9:30pm.

Canadian-born theatre songwriter Daniel Maté, winner of the Kleban Prize for Lyrics, left New York in 2014 with big ideas of how life was going to go. It didn't go that way. Now he returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time in eight years with stories to tell: from marriage and divorce through psychedelic self-help and co-authoring a book- and, most recently, incarceration and COVID in a Mexican detention center where, oddly enough, he reconnected with his passion for musical theatre storytelling, leading directly to him moving back to NYC this past December. With his signature blend of musical versatility, lyrical swordsmanship, off-the-wall humor, psychological insight and emotional complexity, and with the help of some very special guests from Broadway and film/TV, Daniel will reflect on his mishaps and adventures through original theatre songs new and old. The show will include delightfully diverse material from The Longing And The Short Of It (winner of the ASCAP Cole Porter Award for Excellence in Music and Lyrics), Middle School Mysteries, Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Günter, as well as Daniel's adaptation of the Russell Banks novel The Sweet Hereafter and a new work in progress, the original "autobiomagical" musical Adam Claims His Baggage. Expect an evening filled with warmth, wit, a little whining, and-fingers crossed-some wisdom.

Maté will be joined onstage by some of his favorite singing actors, including Donna Vivino (Elphaba in Wicked, Les Misérables original cast), James Jackson Jr. (currently appearing on Broadway in A Strange Loop), Kiera Allen (star of the acclaimed Hulu film "Run"), Eric William Morris (King Kong), Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill). The band will feature Mike Rosengarten (guitar), Alexandra Eckhardt (bass), and Jeremy Yaddaw (drums).

"Where Was I? Daniel Maté in Concert, with Special Guests" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, May 3rd at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 ($50-$65 for VIP/premium) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT DANIEL MATÉ

Daniel Maté is a multi-award-winning composer and lyricist who received the prestigious Edward Kleban Prize in 2013, an annual $100,000 award given to the Most Promising Lyricist in American Musical Theatre and a Jonathan Larson Foundation Grant for his songwriting. His song cycle The Longing and the Short of It won ASCAP's Cole Porter Award for Excellence in Music and Lyrics. Other original musicals include The Trouble With Doug (European premiere, Denmark 2017, directed by Tony-winning actress Victoria Clark), Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Günter, and Middle School Mysteries. He is currently adapting Russell Banks's beloved novel The Sweet Hereafter for the musical stage. Daniel also hosts a lyric-appreciation show on YouTube called Lyrics To Go. Outside of musical theatre, he is a frequent collaborator with his father, the internationally renowned health expert Dr. Gabor Maté; their first book, The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, will be released by Penguin Random House in September 2022. The father-son pair also lead a workshop on family relationships called Hello Again: A Fresh Start for Parents and Their Adult Children. Additionally, Daniel runs a popular "mental chiropractic" service called Take A Walk With Daniel. Originally from Vancouver, he is now based in Brooklyn after seven eventful years away. danielmate.com walkwithdaniel.com

SAFETY INFORMATION Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm.