Vodka Stinger and The Martha Rayes Bring New Show to The Green Room 42

New York-based producers Jason Jude Hill and Daniel Sears of Grumpy Entertainment are thrilled to announce a new production they are bringing to The Green Room 42: Vodka Stinger and The Martha Rayes: THE BITCH IS BACK!

Celebrating their five-year anniversary as nightclub superstars, Vodka Stinger and The Martha Rayes make their boisterous, triumphant return to NYC stage with an all-new show entitled "The Bitch is Back". Watch as the piano topping chanteuse and her Rayes lovingly explore songs strictly about the "feminine" including music by Cher, Bette Midler, Ethel Merman, and featuring the WORLD PREMIERE of the "Trashy Ladies Medley".

Vodka Stinger was just a young orphan down in the West Village when the lights of Broadway (rather, a speakeasy down the street) found her and guided her home. With only a stage, a spotlight, and one tickle of the ivories by her piano virtuoso, Frank Spitznagel, her brassy belt exploded almost as fast as her stardom. Teamed together with her two audacious Martha Rayes, Dan Travis and Michele Foor, Vodka knew that no stage in the nightclub circuit was ever going to be the same again.

"Daniel and I booked Vodka for a spot on our show, RSVP. We love that Vodka (Garth Shilling) is both a drag performer and a great singer with an old-school, supper club vibe. We knew we wanted to work with her again," said producer Jason Jude Hill.

Vodka Stinger states, "I looked at them and said, we should do a show together. And I'll be damned, they actually returned my phone calls."

"We are also thrilled to be bringing the show to The Green Room 42, a venue the whole creative team has wanted to work in. This show has become a big intersection of a lot of talented people," added Daniel Sears, Producer.

TICKETS: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/Zs2y6HZVPRRLOAlz6xig/1580169600000





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You