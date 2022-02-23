Violinist Marissa Licata to Present STRINGS ON FIRE at Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater will present the return of New York-based, Honduran-American violinist Marissa Licata for two shows on Sunday, March 27 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. After her successful solo debut at the venue last fall, she will offer two performances of "Strings on Fire," featuring her all-star band: Michael Aarons on guitar, Martin Doykin on bass, Shannon Ford on drums, and special guest Aury Krebs on vocals. "Strings on Fire" again lights up the stage with wild rhythms and sounds from around the globe. Mixing traditional folk music from Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with an improvised flair all her own, Marissa incorporates melodies and styles that will surely strike a familiar chord. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44thStreet in New York.

"Since returning to the Birdland stage for my solo debut, the club has become like a second home for me," says Licata. "I was fortunate enough to be invited to perform for several guest appearances, and one night shared the bill with the vocalist Aury Krebs. When I heard her sing, I was immediately drawn to her sound and style, and just knew that we should collaborate. I'm thrilled to feature her incredible voice and energetic presence as part of this show. This is what it's all about: bringing the music of New York City back to life, lifting each other up, and getting excited about performing together."

MARISSA LICATA has collaborated and performed on national and international tours with Alicia Keys, Jethro Tull, Wyclef Jean, H.E.R., Ben Harper, Ringo Starr, K. MICHELLE, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, Gloria Estefan, Pras of the Fugees, and many more. Her major TV appearances include "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Latin Grammys," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "The BET Awards." Marissa is active within the orchestral and chamber music scenes, guesting at chamber festivals throughout the Northeast and performing with the Boston Ballet. She headlined her sold-out Boston debut at Scullers Jazz Club, appearing on the national public television program "Live from the Artist's Den." Recently, Licata appeared with H.E.R. for the "Shine A Light" 9/11 tribute on CNN. She will be a featured soloist with the Chrysalis Orchestra, created by Terry Ellis, for the launch of their tour in Fall 2022.

Licata performed with the orchestra at Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes, and just returned for the 2021 comeback season. In 2018, Marissa joined Boston's American Repertory Theater as violinist and concertmistress for the Alanis Morrisette musical Jagged Little Pill. The new musical premiered to rave reviews and a sold-out run. She also worked with A.R.T. to perform as concertmistress for the musical Moby-Dick, written by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. She will return to A.R.T. in 2022 for their highly-anticipated production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus.

Aury Krebs is a queer Brooklyn-based artist who is committed to the exploration and elevation of dynamic, intersectional storytelling. Her TV and film credits include "Leverage: Redemption," Way Down, and Pink and Blue. She was last seen onstage in Darling Grenadine at Roundabout Theatre Company and will be see in Hood at Asolo Rep in June.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Marissa Licata in "Strings on Fire" on Sunday, March 27 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.