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Video: Sara Al-Bazali Performs Songs From HAMILTON, HEATHERS & More at 54 Below

Watch three videos from the Heathers standby's solo show, featuring selections from her Wait For It setlist.

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Sara Al-Bazali, who recently served as a standby for Veronica and Heather Chandler in Heathers Off-Broadway, made her solo 54 Below debut with Wait for It, a show built around songs that have shaped her career.

Watch videos from the performance show Al-Bazali working through material from Hamilton, Heathers, and The Black Suits, with music direction by Tyler Arle and production by Spencer Sher.

The first clip features Al-Bazali performing "Wait For It" from Hamilton. A second clip brings in guest performers Syd Sider and Devin Lewis for "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers, the show in which Al-Bazali recently appeared in. A third video showcases Al-Bazali singing "The Answer" from The Black Suits, with music by Joe Iconis.

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