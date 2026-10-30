Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Sara Al-Bazali Performs Songs From HAMILTON, HEATHERS & More at 54 Below
Watch three videos from the Heathers standby's solo show, featuring selections from her Wait For It setlist.
Sara Al-Bazali, who recently served as a standby for Veronica and Heather Chandler in Heathers Off-Broadway, made her solo 54 Below debut with Wait for It, a show built around songs that have shaped her career.
Watch videos from the performance show Al-Bazali working through material from Hamilton, Heathers, and The Black Suits, with music direction by Tyler Arle and production by Spencer Sher.
The first clip features Al-Bazali performing "Wait For It" from Hamilton. A second clip brings in guest performers Syd Sider and Devin Lewis for "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers, the show in which Al-Bazali recently appeared in. A third video showcases Al-Bazali singing "The Answer" from The Black Suits, with music by Joe Iconis.
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