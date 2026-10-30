Video: Sara Al-Bazali Performs Songs From HAMILTON, HEATHERS & More at 54 Below

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Sara Al-Bazali, who recently served as a standby for Veronica and Heather Chandler in Heathers Off-Broadway, made her solo 54 Below debut with Wait for It, a show built around songs that have shaped her career.

Watch videos from the performance show Al-Bazali working through material from Hamilton, Heathers, and The Black Suits, with music direction by Tyler Arle and production by Spencer Sher.

The first clip features Al-Bazali performing "Wait For It" from Hamilton. A second clip brings in guest performers Syd Sider and Devin Lewis for "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers, the show in which Al-Bazali recently appeared in. A third video showcases Al-Bazali singing "The Answer" from The Black Suits, with music by Joe Iconis.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 10 Hrs 14 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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