Victoria Shaw Brings UNDER THE COVERS to Birdland Next Month

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of singer/songwriter Victoria Shaw in a new edition of her award-winning show “Under the Covers” on Monday, March 18 at 7:00 PM. Victoria’s special guests will include Peter Cincotti, Josh Turchin, Ruby Locknar, Ava Locknar, and more. As always, Victoria will create an evening of “musical chairs” with other singer/songwriters as they play their hits and tell the stories behind them. There is a $30-4o music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Victoria Shaw’s songs have been staples on the charts since the early ‘90s. Her #1 compositions include Garth Brooks’ “The River” and “She’s Every Woman,” Ricky Martin’s “Solo Quiero Amarte,” Doug Stone’s “Too Busy Being in Love,” Jim Brickman’s “Sending You a Little Christmas” and “I Love the Way You Love Me,” recorded by John Michael Montgomery and Boyzone. Other hits include Eric Church’s “Two Pink Lines,” Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera’s duet “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely,” and the Garth Brooks/Trisha Yearwood duet “Where Your Two Roads Lead.” Victoria is the recipient of an Academy of Country Music Award for “Song of the Year,” two daytime Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Original Song,” four Emmy nominations and numerous ASCAP and SESAC awards. She has performed throughout the world, including opening for Garth Brooks in Central Park, playing the London Palladium, and touring with her friend and frequent collaborator Jim Brickman. In addition to writing and performing, Victoria co-produced Lady A’s debut album, for which she won a 2009 Country Music Association Award. In 2019, Victoria became the host of her own series “Songwriters Under the Covers” on the All Arts Channel. Seasons one and two are available to view on the All Arts TV app.

There is a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.