VIDEO: Watch Tom Kitt, David Goldsmith & More Sing Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Just last week, award-winning songwriters Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler ("Taylor the Latte Boy", "Alto's Lament", Ever After) brought their vivacious, eclectic, romantic, and seriously funny songbook to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Featuring Goldrich and Heisler, the evening also included some surprise Broadway friends including Rachel Flynn and David Goldsmith, as well as esteemed songwriters John Forster, Julie Foldesi, Tom Kitt, and Julian Fleisher. This one-night-only, all-original celebration included old favorites, new debuts, and sneak peeks at upcoming projects. Musicians include Broadway favorites Joe Mowatt, Mairi Dorman Phaneuf and Steve Doyle.

Check out some highlights from the show below!

Zina Goldrich - "A Woman Knows" (Zina Goldrich):





