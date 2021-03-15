VIDEO: Michael Cerveris Premieres New Version of the First Loose Cattle Quarantine Show

Today at noon EST, Michael Cerveris is premiering a new, enhanced multi camera version, remixed and edited for rebroadcast of the first Loose Cattle Quarantine show, a time capsule of the final days as NYC began to lockdown.

On March 15, 2020, Michael had recently returned from New Orleans and Mardi Gras and Kimberly had recently disembarked from a cruise with her mom.

Miraculously, neither had contracted the virus, according to antibody tests, but it was a confusing, still exhilarating, but increasingly chilling time in Manhattan as things were closing and regulations were updating hourly.

"Out of an abundance of caution" was the phrase of the day, and for that reason, Loose Cattle decided not to risk their fans' health (or their own) by performing live at Richard Barone's Village Nights show, even though the Washington Square Hotel venue still fell below the capacity limits at the time. The next day, Kim would take her last flight for a year (and counting) home to a New Orleans in distress, and Michael became a shut in along with many million terrified New Yorkers. It was the beginning of something we couldn't imagine, and the end of a relative age of innocence.

Here, captured beautifully by their friend Tyler William Milliron of Milliron Studios along with essential help, support, and encouragement from Noelle Marion, is that moment, frozen in time...before we knew.

Tune in below at 12pm EST.