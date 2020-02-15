Advertisement

VIDEO: Eric Benét, Dulé Hill, and Patti Austin Perform the Music of Nat King Cole With the NSO Pops

Article Pixel Feb. 15, 2020  

Nat King Cole at 100 was performed live in the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall on October 17, 2019.

Among the performances for the evening were Eric Benét and Dulé Hill and Patti Austin.

Benet and Hill performed Nat King Cole's "Just in Time" and Austin sang "Just One of Those

Conductor Michael Butterman led the NSO Pops and an all-star band. Music direction was by Grammy Award-winning drummer, composer, and bandleader Terri Lyne Carrington.

VIDEO: Eric Benét, Dulé Hill, and Patti Austin Perform the Music of Nat King Cole With the NSO Pops
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: See Highlights From FOOTLOOSE at The Kennedy Center
  • VIDEO: Missy Higgins Debuts New Tim Minchin Song 'Carry You' from UPRIGHT TV Series
  • VIDEO: Constance Wu Dreams of Performing at Shakespeare In The Park
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ONLY, Starring Leslie Odom Jr. & Freida Pinto
  • VIDEO: Skylar Astin Talks About Filming PITCH PERFECT on TODAY SHOW!
    • Advertisement