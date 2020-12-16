Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki Present New Song 'SOMETHING NEW (in The New Year)'

This is the fifteenth song in the #SongsOfComfort series that the duo has written and recorded.

Dec. 16, 2020  

NYC singer-songwriters Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki are happy to announce the release of their new holiday video "Something New (in the New Year)".

This is the fifteenth song in the #SongsOfComfort series that the duo has written and recorded since the first days of the pandemic in March. Recently the team published the #SongsOfComfort Songbook, now available through their website AnyaRobertMusic.com.


"I want something new in the New YearI want something happy, happy, happy for the holidaysI want something fineI want something brightSomething I can hold in my heart..."

Other titles in Anya & Robert's #SongsOfComfort series at YouTube.com/anyarobert:


