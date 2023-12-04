VH1 Newcomer To Host SONGS OF THE SITCOMS Announced at 54 Below

Stop by the cabaret "where everybody knows your name" and celebrate the small-screen's greatest hits, sung LIVE at 54 Below.

Host and comedian Sydney Duncan (Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out" on VH1, NYC Asylum Presents! Mainstage) is joined by a cast of 10 twenty-somethings reminiscent of everyone's beloved on-screen friends.

Produced and directed by Samuel Vincent Aubuchon, Songs of the Sitcoms features favorites from "Friends", "The Golden Girls," "Gilmore Girls," and more! Don't miss this night of nostalgia, where you can catch your fix of all your favorite shows without the hours-long streaming marathon!

The cast features both veterans of the stage and NYC newcomers--Remy Germinario (UCB Maude), Mia Cherise Hall (Relapse Off-Broadway), Zach Faust (of Sue Sylvester TikTok fame), Melanie Puente Ervin (Hairspray! on Tour), Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan (Double Helix at Bay Street Theatre) and so many more.