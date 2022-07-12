UNDER THE BIG TOP is Coming to Don't Tell Mama in August

Join Rachel Murdy and Bibi the Chihuahua, Peter Szep, Julio A. Mascaro, Matthew Milligan and special guest Joey the Clown for UNDER THE BIG TOP at Don't Tell Mama, 7PM Friday August 5th.

It's an evening of songs, comedy, and dreams of running away with the circus. Joey the Clown tells his circus story in a cabaret within the cabaret, you'll hear an eclectic assortment of circus themed songs by Bruce Springsteen, Harold Arlen, Leiber and Stoller, Dia Frampton, Cole Porter, Leon Russell and maybe even see The Blue Bird of Happiness. It's a Barnum and Bailey world and what happens Under The Big Top at Don't Tell Mama stays Under the Big Top.

August 5th, 7pm Don't Tell Mama 343 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036