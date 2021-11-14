Tulis McCall Stars in TULIS TALKS AND SINGS at Don't Tell Mama This Winter

Actor/writer Tulis McCall adds singer to her list of talents with her newest show, Tulis Talks and Sings, which returns, after its debut in October, to the nightclub stage at Don't Tell Mama in December and January. Tulis Talks and Sings is a unique evening of original, fictional monologues linked together by selections from the classic American Songbook, and some outlier gems. The show is directed by Austin Pendleton (also responsible for the title), with Music Director/accompanist, Daryl Kojak. Tulis will be joined by special guest, Betsyann Faiella.

Shows are December 6th at 7PM and January 16th at 6PM at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street. Don't Tell Mama is a cash only room and proof of Covid vaccination and ID must be shown to enter. Tickets may be purchased at: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows

Tulis McCall is an actor, writer, and producer. She is the author of three previous one-person shows. What Everywoman Knows - A Historical Comedy featuring the true and often neglected stories of our foremothers was produced in New York at The Public Theatre by Michael Moriarty and the Potters Field Theatre Company and at the West Coast Ensemble in Los Angeles by Dan Lauria Joanna Kerns and Peter Gatien. McCall toured this show to theatres, colleges, and high schools in over 40 states. Her second one-person show, Running With Scissors - stories of contemporary urban lives - was directed by Philip Proctor of the Firesign Theatre and became Critic's Choice of both the L.A. Weekly and Backstage West.

McCall received three awards from United Solo™ for Best Storytelling, Best Stand Up Comedy and Best One Woman show in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively for her one-woman show, All In Good Time. Austin Pendleton came on board as director to prepare the show for its move to Pangea in 2018. She is the creator of Monologues and Madness, a monthly evening of original work read by 12-15 actors, which ran for over ten years at the historic artists' haven, Cornelia Street Café, until its closing.

McCall is the publisher and editor of the theatre review site www.thefrontrowcenter.com (formerly www.ushernonsense.com) which now features 20 writers and covers over 300 shows per year.