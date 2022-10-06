Trudy Carmichael to Bring Her Improvised Cabaret Back To Magnet Theater

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oct. 06, 2022  

Hot off of her triumphant FIVE STAR-rated tour to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this past August, Las Vegas musical improv diva, Trudy Carmichael is back in town and ready to WOW you with the latest and greatest incarnation of her immersive improvised cabaret, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! returning to the Magnet Theater at 10:00pm on Friday, October 7th.

This One Night Only show will feature original songs, starry-eyed anecdotes, and stratospheric high notes - all created ON THE SPOT based on YOUR suggestions! Sit back, relax and let fictional Las Vegas lounge legend, Trudy Carmichael entertain you as she sings, dances, and screlts her way back into your heart! And no show would be complete (or possible) without the Musical Direction of Jammin' Joel Esher on the keys, Stevie Skins on the Skins, and dazzling host, Shane Taymor!

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! has received critical acclaim delighting audiences and critics alike at at dozens of comedy and cabaret venues around the US and abroad which include The Duplex, Sid Gold's, The Kraine in NYC (First Place Winner: Cabaret Showdown & All-Stars Edition), Majestic Repertory Theater in Las Vegas - and is an Official Selection of Fringe and comedy festivals such as Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago), Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Impro Amsterdam, The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon, The New York International Fringe Festival, Impro En Seine (Paris), Women In Comedy Festival (Boston), The New York Musical Improv Festival, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, LIT Fest (DC), We The People Improv Festival (Philadelphia), SOLOCOM (The PIT, NYC), Providence Improv Festival, Minnesota Fringe (Virtual) Festival, Virtual Rogue Festival (Fresno), Pittsburgh (Virtual) Fringe (Winner: Best Comedic Performer), and Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022.

Established by Armando Diaz in 2005, Magnet Theater is a performance space and training ground for the best and brightest comedic talent in New York City. Its mission is to grow and nurture a community of great improvisers, writers, actors, and storytellers united by their love of the work: making smart, original, and brilliantly funny comedy.

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show!
Las Vegas legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman)
Music Direction by Jammin' Joel (Joel Esher)
Percussion by Stevie Skins (Steve Whyte)
Emcee Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor)

For more information, visit: https://magnettheater.com/show/56750/

BONUS: *FREE PIZZA after the show generously provided by New York Pizza Suprema*


