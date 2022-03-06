Triad Starsearch presented by Spring Theatre to Offer Cash Prizes

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. Spring Theatre is on the quest to find the next star in the Triad! Come show off your talent at this amazing Triad-wide competition. Performers will compete for cash prizes - First prize for ages 12 and under is $250, for 13-19 is $500 and 20+ is $1000!

Contestants wishing to submit must be available for a semi-finalist round of auditions on April 8th or 9th as well as the final performance on May 7th, 2022 at the HanesBrands Theatre in Winston-Salem. Singers, magicians, sword-swallowers, harpsichordists - performers of all kinds are welcomed to take part.

This event will serve as a major fundraising event for Spring Theatre, a 501c3 non-profit organization in Winston-Salem focused on the next empowering the next generation through the arts.

"We're always looking for ways to bring new talent into the Spring Theatre family, " says artistic director, Dan Beckmann. "Giving people opportunities to shine is what we love to do, and this should be an awesome experience for performers and audiences alike."

Video auditions are due no later than midnight on March 25, 2022. There is a $15 registration fee for each talent video submission. The video must be 2 minutes or less and can be submitted online at www.SpringTheatre.org.

Tickets will be available soon for Triad StarSearch event where all the finalists will be performing live in an audience-interactive show for the entire community to enjoy.

More information on Spring Theatre and their current season can be found at www.SpringTheatre.org or at facebook/springtheatreorg. For additional media items, to set up interviews, or to be involved in any way with Spring Theatre, please email Executive Director Erinn Dearth at Erinn@SpringTheatre.org or call Spring Theatre at 336-528-5343.