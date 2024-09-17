Trevor Ashley to Return to The Green Room 42 Performing as Liza Minnelli

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Australian drag and theater legend Trevor Ashley, in his renowned performance as the one and only Liza Minnelli, on Friday, October 4 at 9:30 PM. Accompanied by Brian Nash, come taste the wine as she dishes the dirt on Liza’s extraordinary life, with signature songs, and a bunch of schtuff she has never performed before. It’s totally tcherriffic. Ashley, best known from the TV hit “Queen of the Universe,” has been performing as Liza for fifteen years, and has played her everywhere from London’s West End to New York’s Sony Hall. His uncanny ability to capture Liza’s vocal style, energy, and flair has won him praise from audiences and critics alike. A must-see for fans of classic showbiz, this act is a glittering homage to one of the world’s greatest entertainers, brought to life by one of Australia’s most versatile stars.



Trevor Ashley is one of Australia’s most sought-after and successful performers. He has built a career and following as an actor, writer, director and international queen of cabaret – but not necessarily in that order. He recently was the fan favourite and runner-up on “Queen of the Universe,” the global drag singing competition hosted by Graham Norton, streaming worldwide. An Australian musical theatre icon, Trevor starred as Thenardier in Les Misérables, for which he was nominated for his third Helpmann Award. He has also appeared as Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar, the original Australian Edna Turnblad in Hairspray and created the role of Miss Understanding in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical, and has just completed a sold-out run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as Pharaoh.



Trevor Ashley will perform on Friday, October 4 at 9:30 PM, at The Green Room 42. The cover charge ranges from $30-$70. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



