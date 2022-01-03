Travis Moser Releases Cut Song From Album, “So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions”

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser will release a new recording of "Something's Coming" (from West Side Story) on Friday, January 7th. Travis is joined on the new track by pianist and musical director Justin Stoney.

This version of "Something's Coming" was originally intended to be included on the acclaimed 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominated album, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, but was ultimately left off. "Something's Coming" is now being released as a standalone single to bring in the new year and honor the great Stephen Sondheim.

"Something's Coming" was recorded, engineered and mastered at 4D Audio Productions and The Smooth Spot Recording Studio. The cover art photo was taken by Michaelah Reynolds. The single is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is streamed/sold! For more information, check out TravisMoser.com!

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has packed houses and won acclaim for his solo shows in NYC and around the country. His most recent show, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, paid homage to the legendary goddess of music and debuted at NYC's famed The Green Room 42. Travis was joined by cabaret icons Molly Pope, Cathy Cervenka, Daryl Glenn, Jack Bartholet, Elijah Caldwell and Lillian Andrea De Leon (over the course of multiple engagements), with a full band led by musical director, Drew Wutke. Travis' previous show, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, debuted at the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest Samantha Shafer from Broadway's West Side Story, South Pacific, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Rocky - The Musical. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart celebrates one of the most prolific and legendary songwriting duos of all time. Travis Moser takes the audience on a journey through the Rodgers and Hart songbook, while offering backstage and personal stories about the songs and the shows from which they came. The show features new arrangements and mashups of some of Rodgers and Hart's most beloved songs. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart recently celebrated a 3rd return engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below! Travis is also a prolific recording artist with several albums and singles available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is sold and streamed! His albums, Travis Moser Live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt and So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions (with Drew Wutke) were all nominated for BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards.