Trans Voices Cabaret to Present CUT A RUG

After packing the house for their first return to live performance last month, Trans Voices Cabaret is getting ready to do it all again on Saturday, December 4th at The Duplex at 9:30PM in Cut A Rug - an early NYE celebration starring transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming seasoned performers and rising stars in NYC's musical theater community.

Returning cast members Bailey C Elis (he/they/fae), Joshuah Dominique (they/them), Regina E. King (she/her), and Shane Taylor Pretty (they/them) will be joined by TVC newcomers Sam Bash (they/he), Alan Gonzalez (they/he), and Grace Petrillo (he/they/she). TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will direct and emcee the evening, and you never know what special guests might stop by! Audience members are encouraged to dress in their Roaring 20s best and prizes will be given for best outfit.

"One of the reasons I created Trans Voices Cabaret was to give visibility to the incredibly talented trans and nonbinary theater performers already living and working here in New York City," says Cianciotto. "When a production company claims they can't find trans actors for trans roles, or doesn't follow through on their promise to cast a diverse group of people, Trans Voices Cabaret is proof that they simply aren't looking hard enough." This edition of Trans Voices Cabaret will also raise awareness of LGBTQ+ people in Guyana and the violence they face through the voice of Regina E. King, who recently won asylum with the help of Immigration Equality. It will also feature dance numbers for the first time since its creation in 2017.

Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. The Duplex is 21 and over, and there is a 2 drink minimum per guest. All attendees must be able to show proof of vaccination per NYC guidelines. To purchase tickets, please visit www.purplepass/com/trans1030.

For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit a??www.transvoicescabaret.com or @transvoicescabaret on Instagram, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.