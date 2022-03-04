Trans Voices Cabaret to Hold First Show Of 2022

Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming seasoned performers and rising stars in NYC's musical theater community, returns to The Duplex for their first show of 2022 on Saturday, March 26th at 9:30pm. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and also has chapters in Chicago and London.

Returning cast members Bailey C Elis (he/they/fae), Wesley Garlington (they/them), and Shane Taylor Pretty (they/them) will be joined by TVC newcomers Sam Bash (they/he), Carmen Castillo (they/she), Alan Gonzalez (they/he), and Grace Petrillo (he/they/she). TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will direct and emcee the evening, and the Musical Director will once again be Anessa Marie. There will also be surprise special guests!

"One of the reasons I created Trans Voices Cabaret was to give visibility to the incredibly talented trans and nonbinary theater performers already living and working here in New York City," says Cianciotto. "When a production company claims they can't find trans actors for trans roles, or doesn't follow through on their promise to cast a diverse group of people, Trans Voices Cabaret is proof that they simply aren't looking hard enough."

Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. The Duplex is 21 and over, and there is a 2 drink minimum per guest. To purchase tickets, please visit www.purplepass/com/tvc0326.

For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit a??www.transvoicescabaret.com or @transvoicescabaret on Instagram, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.