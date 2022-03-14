Trans & Nonbinary Performers And Cis Allies Come Together For You Are Loved - A Concert Benefiting Trans Youth In Texas

Transgender actor and creator of Trans Voices Cabaret, Donnie Cianciotto (he/them, SOUTHERN COMFORT), presents YOU ARE LOVED - A CONCERT BENEFITING TRANS YOUTH IN TEXAS on Wed, April 13th 2022 at 7:00 pm at The Green Room 42 starring transgender and nonbinary performers along with some of Broadway's biggest cis allies. YOU ARE LOVED will raise money for the Transgender Education Network of Texas, and the ACLU of Texas.

The evening's line-up includes Max Crumm (they/them GREASE, DISASTER!), JJ Maley (they/them/he/him INDECENT, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME), Bobbie Lowe (she/her/zie/hir), Erin Quill (she/her OBC AVENUE Q), Imani Russell (they/them), Nora Schell (they/them JAGGED LITTLE PILL, SPAMILTON), Courter Simmons (he/him JERSEY BOYS), and more TBA. Special video messages by Judy Kuhn (she/her) and Anthony Rapp (he/him.) Emily Cohn (she/her) will serve as Musical Director. Cianciotto will direct. "Texas lawmakers are attempting to restrict trans youth's access to gender-affirming care by labeling it as child abuse," says Cianciotto. "We know that trans and nonbinary youth who have access to gender-affirming medical care are are less like to experience depression or attempt to commit suicide. We stand in solidarity with trans youth and their families in Texas and want them to know that they are seen, valid, and loved."

Tickets are $15 to $59, and available at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com. Proof of vaccination required. For more information, please follow @youarelovedfundraiser and @thedonniecianciotto on Instagram.