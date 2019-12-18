Tovah Feldshuh Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below This February

Acclaimed Broadway, film, and television star Tovah Feldshuh ("The Walking Dead", "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") returns to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand with her show, Aging is Optional ('Cause G-d I hope it is!) this February 6, 7, and 8 at 7pm.

On the New York stage, besides earning 4 Tony Award® nominations for Best Actress, Ms. Feldshuh won 4 Drama Desk Awards, 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Obie, the Theatre World Award, and the Helen Hayes Award and Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actress in Golda's Balcony. On the West Coast she received the San Diego's Theatre Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Performance in a Touring Show for Golda's Balcony as well and two Drama Logue awards for her Juliet and her first one woman show: Tovah: A Rush Hour Revue! This fall in a sold-out run, she portrayed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Los Angeles premiere of Sisters In Law by Jonathan Shapiro

Recently, Tovah stopped the show as the trapeze-swinging Berthe in the Tony Award®-winning Broadway revival of Pippin. She also played Lady Politic in the acclaimed revival of Ben Jonson's Volpone at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. As Jason Zinoman of The New York Times raved, "No one earns more laughs than the marvelous Tovah Feldshuh."

Directed by Jeff Harnar

Musical direction by James Bassi

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Cover charges begin at $65 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





