Tori Palin Makes Her 54 Below Debut In 'Shows That Shaped Me' Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tori Palin in "Shows That Shaped Me" on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Fresh off of Barry Manilow's hit Off-Broadway musical Harmony, Tori Palin makes her 54 Below Debut in Shows That Shaped Me. Join Tori for an evening of stories and songs that encapsulate the journey of what it took to get her to where she is today. Featuring music from RENT, tick, tick... BOOM!, Nine, City of Angels, and many more, Tori will dive into her deep bonds to works that inspire her. Learn of her connections to Jonathan Larson, her experiences as a swing, what it means to come from an Italian American family in New Jersey, and the path to building a career in musical theater. Through exploring these diverse songs and characters, Tori will share that we all have unique experiences that help build our individual life stories, which at the end of the day is what brings us together.

Featuring my fantastic Music Director and dear friend Chase McCall (Rent 20th Anniversary International/NationalTour). Special guests include comedian and TikTok celebrity Steve (Stove) Raymond (The Book of Mormon), Michael Drolet (Wicked Broadway/National Tour (Boq), Saturday Night Fever National Tour), Sam Brackley (His Story The Musical, "Julia" on HBO Max), Brian Silver ("Pitch Perfect," Fiddler On The Roof First National Tour), Rosie Webber (Fiddler On The Roof National Tour), Jasmine Overbaugh (Rent 20th Anniversary International/National Tour), Rebecca Monk (Bright Star).

Tori Palin in "Shows That Shaped Me" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, September 1, 2022. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tori Palin is a born and raised Jersey girl. She received her BFA in Musical Theater from Montclair State University. Right after graduating Tori set sail as a principal singer upon the Oceania Nautica cruise line where she performed weekly and traveled to over 32 countries. A few months after returning to NYC, Tori became a part of the 20th Anniversary International/National tour of RENT as the female swing, covering five roles including Mimi and Maureen. The tour traveled to Japan, China and all over the United States of America. Right before the pandemic hit Tori was about to play the role of Savannah in Freaky Friday at ACT of Connecticut, but due to COVID the production was cancelled. Tori had the honor of playing Jo March in Little Women at Director Sam Scalamoni's theatre company in New Jersey. It was a fantastic show and the best way to step back on stage after the pandemic. The summer prior to Little Women, Tori was cast as the female swing in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's hit musical HARMONY directed by Warren Carlyle. The show was produced by Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. HARMONY Off-Broadway had a limited engagement at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in the Spring of 2022. Tori swung on opening week performing a split track because two performers had been out with COVID. Tori is beyond thankful to her friends, family and agents at MMV Talent for all of their love and support. It is a dream come true to take the stage at 54 Below and do what she loves most!