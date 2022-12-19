Tom McGuire Will Present A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS at The Laurie Beechman

Bronx born, but Brussels based jazz crooner Tom McGuire today announced that he'll be presenting two special New York City performances of A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS, a new tribute to The Frank Sinatra songbook. The performances will take place on Friday, January 20th at 7:00PM, and Saturday, January 21st at 7:00PM at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42nd Street.

The show features musical direction by Latin-Grammy award-winning pianist Baden Goyo, whose outstanding quartet will provide jazz accompaniment showcasing some of Ol' Blue Eyes most popular songs, and a few gems of world jazz in both French and Italian. Audiences can expect superb choices of signature jazz music punctuated by McGuire's worldly sense of humor. Prepare for an enchanting evening of the enduring appeal of Sinatra swing, songs for lovers, and the Bronx accent that has wowed audiences all over Europe.

Tickets are $32 and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets can be purchased at the venue prior to each performance.



Even though he has lived in cosmopolitan Brussels for several decades, Tom has his accent from growing up in the Bronx in the 1950s and 60s. Mr. McGuire has performed on Belgian national television. In addition, Brussels' popular café-théâtre Côté Village has dubbed him the "best crooner in town."



"Growing up in the Bronx in the 1950s and 60s was the best," says McGuire. "Later in life, I've spent 45 years living in five different countries in Europe, while every day speaking with my Bronx accent and wearing it as a badge of honor!"

A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS features "That's Life," "Come Fly with Me," "You Make Me Feel So Young," "My Way," and lots more.