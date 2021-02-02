The Virtual Performers Presents CUPID'S CABARET

The Virtual Performers will be premiering their Love Song Cabaret - "Cupid's Cabaret" on Friday, February 12th & Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 7pm EST. This is a FREE virtual event, no tickets are required!

Cupid's Cabaret will feature a cast of 41 performers from around the nation.Tune in to watch The Virtual Performers "Cupid's Cabaret" on their YouTube channel (The Virtual Performers), as their talented cast performs love songs from various genres and broadway shows!

The Virtual Performers Artistic Team: Danielle Russell (Founder & Artistic Director), Jillian Russell (Associate Director), Josh Rosenzweig (Casting), and Kolter Yagual-Rolston (Casting). The cast includes: Adele Trapp, Aleksandra Dolna, Alessandra Clarke, Angela LaRose, Bayley Crisp, Bella McLaughlin, Callie Chae Pyken, Carly Mazer, Charlotte Roth, Charlotte Taylor, Christina Cotignola, Christine Valença, Christopher Kranenburg, Claire Mulcahy, Diana Chu, Ella Lombardi, Emily Thamm, Hannah Danielowski, Henry Findtner, Jasslyn Rodriguez, Jordan Greenberg, Kailyn Marra, Katie Abt, Kaylin Gines, Kenna Wells, Luke Chester, Maddison Gilcrease, Marisa Grossi, Mark Robinson, Metropolitan Horn Authority, Mia O'Brien, Patrick Scott McDermott, Reese Noelle Hornick, Rhys Avants, Ricky Tiongson, Robin Robles, Sheena Santos, Stephanie Schneider, Trish Powell, and Vivien Reed.

For more info about this production and future productions, please visit The Virtual Performers website TheVirtualPerformers.com.