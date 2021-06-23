The Virtual Performers Present MISCAST

The Virtual Performers will be premiering MISCAST on Friday, June 25th and Saturday, June 26th at 7:00 PM EST!

This is a FREE virtual event, no tickets are required!

MISCAST will feature a cast from around the world. Tune in to watch The Virtual Performers "MISCAST" on their YouTube channel (The Virtual Performers), as their talented cast performs songs from roles in which they would not be traditionally cast!

The Virtual Performers Artistic Team: Danielle Russell (Founder & Artistic Director), Jillian Russell (Associate Director), Josh Rosenzweig (Casting), and Kolter Yagual-Rolston (Casting).

Creative Team: Katie Abt, Katie Tillery, Kenna Wells, Kari Belle King, and Emily Stein. The cast includes: Addie Jaymes, Addison Au, Alexandra Nardone, Angela Mananquil, Brittany Gilmore, Cecile Etzbach, Emily Stein, Indigo Keady, Olivia Keady, Jasmine Melwani, J.R. Bloomer, Katie Abt, Leonid Lawrence, Matthew Lamb, Mona Hillis, Nora Yates, Renée Elizabeth Turner, Rhys Avants, Allison Buck, Allison Choong, Bella McLaughlin, Christina Cotignola, Esme Molly, Justin Hanks, Karysn Fichtel, Kenna Wells, Kimi Galang Villegas, Logan Marber, Olivia DePasquale, Samantha Rich, Shannon Kathleen, Tyranni Hubbard, and Yerry Wright.

For more info about this production and future productions, please visit The Virtual Performers website TheVirtualPerformers.com.