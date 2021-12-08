The Q to Present MARTI & THE CUMMERS

The Q, NYC's hottest new multi-level Queer nightlife venue (795 8th Avenue), will present Marti & The Cummers on Tuesday, December 21st (doors at 8:00pm, show at 9:00pm). This all new rock-and-roll show with a holiday flair stars Marti Cummings and their band The Cummers, and will be joined by Broadway star Danny Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies).



"I'm super excited to be bringing extra holiday cheer to the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. This show is full of so much joy, very much like Danny Quadrino, our special guest star this month!" said Marti Cummings.



Marti's monthly rock show has had a sold-out residency at The Q since August 2020, with guest stars that have included Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Lisa Ramy ("The Voice"), Shakina Nayfack ("Difficult People", "Transparent"), and more!



Marti and the Cummers features Music Direction, Arrangements, and Orchestrations by Blake Allen. The band includes Chiara Fasi (violin), Yuka Tadano (bass), Mike Rosengarten (guitar), Mike Lunoe (drums), and Kristina Nicole Miller (background vocals).



For tickets, beginning at $10, and more information, please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/marti-the-cummers-tickets-216711318387