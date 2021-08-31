The Oldenburg Suite Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below Announces Performers

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Oldenburg Suite in concert on January 2nd, 2022. The award winning musical, book & lyrics by James Feinberg and music by Matthew Dylan Rose, is set to make its New York return, led by Ben Steinfeld (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Merrily We Roll Along), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King), and singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine in her New York theatre debut. Rounding out the performers are Lucia Giannetta (A Bronx Tale, Leap of Faith), Tiffany Engen (Rock of Ages, Legally Blonde), Holly Gould (The Ferryman), and Ashley LaLonde (The Black Clown), with more to be announced.

The concert will feature music direction by Matthew Berzon (Broadbend, Arkansas), direction by Jen Wineman (Dogman: The Musical, The Erotic Diary of Anne Frank), and new arrangements by Matthew Dylan Rose. The band will include veterans of The Oldenburg Suite Matthew Berzon on piano, Benjamin Samuelson on guitar, Skyler Fortgang on drums, and Dean Hughart on reeds, with newcomer David Mayers on bass.

The Oldenburg Suite is the story of three Americans - immigrants all - who in their own unique ways made incredible contributions to modern art. In 1969, Claes Oldenburg, prominent sculptor and the intellectual father of Pop art, is feeling trapped and past his prime. His brother, Richard, is a publishing executive tempted by a once-in-a-lifetime offer from the Museum of Modern Art. And the Dutch art historian Coosje Van Bruggen, destined to share a transformative connection with Claes, is desperate to become an artist in her own right. Over the following decade, Claes, Richard, and Coosje will explore and redefine what it means to be an artist - the slippery balance of control, connection, and reinvention that obsesses and consumes so many of us.

The concert will include a selection of existing songs from the show plus samples of the newly revamped and expanded score. This marks the first performance of the musical since it was workshopped at Montclair State University in January of 2020, and first New York performance since it won the award for Best Concert Presentation at New York Musical Festival in 2019 following a sold-out run.

The Oldenburg Suite plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 2nd, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.