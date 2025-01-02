The Music of Julia Segal To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 7 at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music of Julia Segal will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 7 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm at The Green Room 42.

Julia Segal (she/her) is a New York City-based lyricist, librettist, and performer currently developing the TYA musical, Shelly Shazam.

Julia writes and performs original pop music at venues across New York City. Most recent venues include The Delancey, McCarren Parkhouse, SOB’s, DROM NYC and Berlin. Julia has also performed in LA at Adults Only and in Boston at Bill’s Bar. Julia co-created and is the vocalist and songwriter for the electronic pop duo Not the Ending with producer Without the San. You can find her music on Spotify and other streaming services.

Julia is a proud member of Maestra Music. She has been on the production team for new musical theatre work at 54 Below, performed as a vocalist at The Green Room 42, and has worked as a music director and vocal arranger. Additionally, Julia is an actor and a Teaching Artist for Treasure Trunk Theatre and Blue Balloon Songwriting School and sings for the Young New Yorkers’ Chorus.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.

Previous cast and creative announcements include Jordan Eagle, Christine Hand Jones, Carissa Navarra, Kenady Sean, and Kat Siciliano. Music direction by Andrea Yohe.

