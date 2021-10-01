The Music Of Jane Lee and Christine Rosenblatt Will Be Featured In Women Of The Wings Volume III

The music of Jane Lee and Christine Rosenblatt will be featured as part of Women of the Wings Volume III at Feinstein's/54 Below on October 17th at 9:45pm.

Jane Eunsun Lee is a composer for film, multimedia, and musical theatre, and a member of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. Her musical The House Of Setting Sun has been produced by the Midtown International Theatre Festival and Dream Up Festival in NYC. In 2018, she was the associate music director for the off-Broadway revival of Comfort Women. She also continues to score for various films, including the musical film Daughter's Table, which was selected for the Reykjavík Film Festival and Chungmuro Musical Film Festival. www.JaneLeeMusic.com

Christine Rosenblatt holds a degree in music from Barnard College at Columbia University. She is a proud member of the Advanced BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, where she is currently a lyricist. She made her Off-Broadway debut with Missing Gemini: A New Musical, for which she wrote the book, music, and lyrics. Christine's work has also been featured in concerts at The Playroom Theater and The Duplex Cabaret Theatre in Manhattan. www.christinerosenblatt.com

Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Jace Reinhard, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Camille Johnson.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code CELEBRATION5 for $5 off main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.