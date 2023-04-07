Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Limeliters Come to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on May 5th at 7:00 PM.

Apr. 07, 2023  

The Limeliters Come to 54 Below Next Month

When music fans remember 60's folk music, they can't help but treasure the iconic sound of THE LIMELITERS, who have been delighting audiences coast-to-coast with their soaring vocal blend and their original take on folk music since 1959. Now, after 6 decades and 25+ albums -- including three "Top 10" -- the current members of the trio bring Americana folk classics into the modern age, with high energy performances, thrilling three-part harmonies and liberal doses of screwball humor.

Throughout the years, although the lineup has changed, THE LIMELITERS have never deviated from the integrity of the fabulous sound that they pioneered. In addition to their musicianship, all of the current members of the band (Andy Corwin, Steve Brooks and Daniel Boling) are also accomplished, award-winning songwriters in their own right who have been able to seamlessly integrate new songs among the classics. It's been more than 10 years since the group has performed in the New York area. This performance marks their debut at 54 BELOW.

THE LIMELITERS at 54 BELOW (254 West 54th Street) on May 5th at 7:00 PM.

There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

THE LIMELITERS first made their mark in folk clubs and on college campuses during the height of the folk music boom of the early 60′s, which led to a string of best-selling albums and numerous TV appearances, making them a household name.

For three years, THE LIMELITERS were the musical representatives for Coca-Cola. Their rendition of the jingle, "Things Go Better with Coke" became a national hit.

More than anything else, what The Limeliters are truly famous for is their trademark harmonies and vocal blend. Never having a true chart-topping hit record, they are loved for a large collection of rousing songs including such audience-pleasers as "There's a Meetin' Here Tonight," "Those Were the Days," "City of New Orleans," "Lonesome Traveler," "Seven Dafodils," "Wabash Cannonball," "Whiskey in the Jar," "John Henry, The Steel-Drivin' Man" and many others which are performed on their 25+ record albums and in their exciting concerts.

Time Magazine once, memorably, summed up their appeal by observing, "If the button down, scrubbed looking Kingston Trio are the undergraduates of big time folk singing, The Limeliters are the faculty"




