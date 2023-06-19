The Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Pays Tribute To WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS At The Slipper Room, July 13

Join the Hotsy-Totsy crew as they celebrate What We Do in the Shadows, Taki Wattitie's mockumentary horror comedy series about vampire roommates who live in Staten Island

The Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Pays Tribute To WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS At The Slipper Room, July 13

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz present The Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to What We Do in the Shadows  at The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard Street, NYC, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Admission: $25 pre-sold reserved seating. For tickets go to: http://.slipperroom.com or www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com.

Join the Hotsy-Totsy crew as they celebrate What We Do in the Shadows, Taki Wattitie's mockumentary horror comedy series about vampire roommates who live in Staten Island. 

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently ChatGPT. But onward we press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun! 




