The Green Room 42 to Present Concert of Songs From STEVEN UNIVERSE

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present a special concert dedicated to the songs of the beloved Cartoon Network series “Steven Universe” on Friday, February 23 at 7:00 PM. In an unforgettable celebration of the brilliant songs of Rebecca Sugar, experience series favorites like “It’s Over Isn’t It,” “Let Us Adore You,” “Love Like You,” and “We Are the Crystal Gems” from the show, movie, and epilogue series. The cast will feature some of the city’s brightest up-and-comers. The concert is produced and directed by Toby Chernesky, Megan Onello, and Aidan S. Wells, with music direction by Wells.



“Steven Universe,” which ran on The Cartoon Network for five seasons, won a GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Kids & Family Program,” a Peabody Award for “Children’s & Youth Programming,” and was nominated for five Emmy Awards. The concert cast features: Leslie-Payton Alston, Julianna Austin, Audra Bowers, Hunter Emmett Burke, Kate Carey, Lauren Vaughn Carlson, Toby Chernesky, Emmy Daniels, Sarah Duren, Kenzie Elizabeth, Vicky Fleish, Maggie Greene, Sydney Hoel, Clare Therese Martin, Victoria Nichols, Megan Onello, Braden Paulsen, Sevanah Portillo-Weiss, and Chris Richie.



The music of “Steven Universe” will be performed on Friday, February 23 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42



Saturday, February 10 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12 at 7:00 PM

GINGER MINJ and GIDGET GALORE

“The Broads Way”

Directly from their sold-out run in Provincetown, join Ginger Minj (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Hocus Pocus 2, Netflix’s Dumplin’) and her drag sister, Gidget Galore (OutTV’s “Sew Fierce”) in a trip down the Great White Way as they bring you on a musical journey of some of Broadway’s biggest shows. This show was called “The best drag show to hit Provincetown in decades” this past summer by Provincetown Magazine.



Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17 at 7:00 PM

An Evening with

MINK STOLE and PEACHES CHRIST

An intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt cabaret show starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, But I’m a Cheerleader) alongside San Francisco drag impresario, filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil, Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner”). Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades and they would like you to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips, and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing. If you're a fan of John Waters’ films, Divine, drag history, or cult movies, you don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event.



Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

BRIAN J. NASH

“Sunday Night Music Club”

For 19.5 years (including 108 pandemic livestreams), pianist and singer Brian J. Nash performed every Sunday night in New York City, and now he’s bringing some of his favorite moments from those (literally) thousands of hours to the stage with a full band in a brand-new solo show. From broken-down or ridiculous arrangements of pop tunes, his legendary Nash-ups, or one-man musicals, Brian brings his trademark athletic piano-playing to everything from Sondheim to Tori Amos to ‘80s pop. Odds of improv: high.



Thursdays, March 28, June 6, September 26 and December 5 at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!



Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

JENNIFER ROBERTS

“She Loves Sheldon! – Sheldon Harnick’s 100th Birthday Celebration”

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick’s greatest and most popular shows, including Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer Roberts also promises several hidden gems of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, jazz-infused, a little blues and more. “Mr. Harnick supplied three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print,” Jennifer noted, while a friend of the lyricist provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick’s “Hidden Treasures” album. Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown, opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range. Jon Weber serves as music director with Steve Doyle on bass.



