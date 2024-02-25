The Green Room 42 to Present Broadway's Miki Abraham and her 'Self-Esteem Spotlight Clients' in A THOUSAND TIMES ENOUGH

The Green Room 42 will present Broadway's Miki Abraham and her "Self-Esteem Spotlight Clients" in "A Thousand Times Enough" on March 24th at 7:00pm.

Self-Esteem coach and Broadway actor Miki Abraham (Shucked, Beautiful, Once On This Island) brings the second installment of their cabaret showcase featuring a message of self-love, acceptance, and all around bad-assery to The Green Room 42 stage in "A Thousand Times Enough".

This group of incredible artists have spent 8 weeks building an iron clad treasure chest of affirming ideologies and self-care techniques to use daily while navigating through the ups and downs of the theater industry. Join in for a night of fun, inspiration, and fierce vocals.

You may even learn a thing or two...

In person and livestream tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at the button below.

Performers include A.C. "Ace" McCarthy, Adarian Sneed, Angelica Williams, MaryBeth Rodgers, Raelyn Santiago, Stephanie Alexandria, Maria Rella, and Kiara Wade.

The Accompanist is Asher Denburg.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42