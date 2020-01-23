The Green Room 42 Will Present Samantha Sidley in Her New York Launch Engagement for Her Debut Album

The new intimate concert venue will present acclaimed jazz vocalist Samantha Sidley in the New York launch engagement for her debut album Interior Person from Thursday, February 6 to Saturday, February 8. Fresh from touring with Foo Fighters and indie pop duo The Bird and the Bee, Sidley released Interior Person this past fall to rave critical reviews. For her New York shows, she will be joined by her longtime collaborators, Dan Reckard (musical director, pianist, saxophonist), Vikram Devasthali (trombone, guitar) and her producer and wife, Barbara Gruska (drums) - in addition to special guests. Miss Sidley transports audiences to another time and place with her arresting voice, razor wit, and fiercely intimate take on modern love.

"The lush but swinging sound of the record," raved The Los Angeles Times, "happily conjures memories of Ella Fitzgerald, Blossom Dearie and mid-'60s Dionne Warwick. Yet the lyrics - as Sidley delivers them in a breathy voice that can go from coy to sexy in an instant - reflect the reality of the singer's modern-day experience." According to LA Weekly, "Sidley purrs such witty and melodically engaging tunes as 'I Like Girls' and 'Butterfly in My Ass' with remarkable phrasing and charisma." Billboard recently debuted the video for her second single, "I Can't Listen."

Samantha Sidley is a queer jazz vocalist, born and raised in Los Angeles. She made her debut performing at New York City's legendary Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel, where she lived in Dorothy Parker's room, listened to a lot of Anita O'Day and Ella Fitzgerald, and landed a rave review in The New York Times. For the album Interior Person, the words "I like girls" are the first thing you'll hear. What unfolds from this simple declaration is an infectious jazz- and pop-laced celebration of love in all its mystery and glory. Sidley breathes delicious humor and nuance into songs written for her by some of the most important women in her life.

Samantha Sidley will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) from Thursday, February 6 to Saturday, February 8 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $20-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You