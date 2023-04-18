The Green Room 42 Presents NYC's VARIETY SALON Poetry/Cabaret

NYC's "Variety Salon" Poetry/Cabaret is back with "DRY AGED", a celebration of the show's fifth year-and host Thomas March's 50th year in this mortal form.

The evening will include readings, comedy, and musical performances featuring Paul Iacono, Genesis Adelia Collado, Anna Maria Hong, Sarah Levy, Tyler Mills, Shalewa Sharpe, and more surprises in store. Music Director Drew Wutke will be on keys and, as always, on point. After this performance, Poetry/Cabaret will be saying goodbye (for now, at least), as Thomas and Drew work on a new act the likes of which the world hasn't seen since The Captain and Tennille.

So we'll be covering a lot in one night-Santa and the Tooth Fairy, fashion, holiday betrayals, childhood auditions, and a whole season's worth of misbegotten mayhem. As one recent audience member exclaimed, "I don't know what the hell that was, but I f*$&ing loved it!"

Tickets Available Here (in-person and livestream): https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/DRYAGED or Click Here.

