The Green Room 42 Presents NYC's VARIETY SALON Poetry/Cabaret

Nominated for six BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, including “Best Variety Show or Recurring Series”

Apr. 18, 2023  

NYC's "Variety Salon" Poetry/Cabaret is back with "DRY AGED", a celebration of the show's fifth year-and host Thomas March's 50th year in this mortal form.

The evening will include readings, comedy, and musical performances featuring Paul Iacono, Genesis Adelia Collado, Anna Maria Hong, Sarah Levy, Tyler Mills, Shalewa Sharpe, and more surprises in store. Music Director Drew Wutke will be on keys and, as always, on point. After this performance, Poetry/Cabaret will be saying goodbye (for now, at least), as Thomas and Drew work on a new act the likes of which the world hasn't seen since The Captain and Tennille.

So we'll be covering a lot in one night-Santa and the Tooth Fairy, fashion, holiday betrayals, childhood auditions, and a whole season's worth of misbegotten mayhem. As one recent audience member exclaimed, "I don't know what the hell that was, but I f*$&ing loved it!"

Tickets Available Here (in-person and livestream): https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/DRYAGED or Click Here.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.




Virtual Event AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION To Take Place This June Photo
Virtual Event AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION To Take Place This June
The Billy Rose Theatre Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts & Masie Productions to host a virtual event, AI & Theatre Impacts: A Discussion.
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Its TACO Classical Series Season Finale Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Its TACO Classical Series Season Finale, VERDI REQUIEM
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents its TACO Classical Series season finale, Verdi Requiem, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.
Phoenix Best, Marilyn Caserta & More to Star in CYCLES at 54 Below Photo
Phoenix Best, Marilyn Caserta & More to Star in CYCLES at 54 Below
join CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch will be presented at 54 Below on June 9, 2023, at 9:30pm. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!
THE MUSIC OF BELLA FAYE & FRIENDS is Coming to 54 Below This Month Photo
THE MUSIC OF BELLA FAYE & FRIENDS is Coming to 54 Below This Month
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present THE MUSIC OF BELLA FAYE & FRIENDS APRIL 26th @9:30PM.

