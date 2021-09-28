The Green Room 42 Presents Jennifer Diamond in 'Let Me Be Me' on December 10

How do you solve a problem like Jennifer Diamond? That's been a recurring theme as she's navigated a career in musical theatre. Always "a little too much of" one thing and "not enough of" another, she's never been able to find a place to plant herself and be exactly enough. Throwing caution to the wind and freeing herself from a room at Pearl, "Let Me Be Me" unleashes the authentic Jennifer as she traverses roles she has played, should play and could play - with special guests and a full band - if only they would just let her be her. Originally intended for March of 2020, the pandemic and a new child added their own curveballs and chaos to explore.

"Let Me Be Me" is written by Jennifer Diamond and Robbie Rozelle. It is directed by BroadwayWorld Award-winning director Robbie Rozelle and features musical direction and arrangements by Luke Williams. The evening is produced by Evan Sacks.

"Creating this show has been such joy for me. Working with Robbie and Luke to build something from the ground up that has let me express things creatively in new ways has been one of the most exciting and fun experiences of my career, and I can't wait to share it with everyone." - Jennifer Diamond

Jennifer Diamond in "Let Me Be Me" plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00. There is a $29-$69 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

Jennifer Diamond was last seen Off-Broadway in This One's for the Girls. Prior to that she performed throughout the city in her solo show "It's My First Time: Please Be Gentle." Her first stage role was Sandy in Grease at the age of 10, because it just makes sense. She had the pleasure of touring the world performing a duet with Kristin Chenoweth in a featured role at venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Sydney Opera House and the Hollywood Bowl. Other notable credits include Evita (Eva Cover), Into the Woods, Les Misérables and Ruthless! The Musical. She can be heard alongside an all-star cast on the album "BroadwayWorld Visits Oz." @thejenniferdiamond www.jenniferhdiamond.com

Robbie Rozelle (director and co-author) has directed and written or co-written sold-out cabaret shows for Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Amour), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hellow, Dolly!), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), The Bowery Boys, Steven Ferezy, Jonathan Demar, Rachel Levy, RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis and frequent collaborator Jessica Vosk (15th Anniversary Elephaba in Wicked). In 2017, he sold out Feinstein's/54 Below twice with his debut cabaret solo act, "Songs From Inside My Locker", and returned to the scene of the crime in 2018 to headline Pride weekend with his new show "Bustin' Out." His debut solo album "Songs From Inside My Locker" will be released in February 2020, and he has headlined a semi-hit residency "Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle!" for the past seven months. @divarobbie www.robbierozelle.com

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.