The Green Room 42 Presents 'I Graduated In 2020 And All I Got Was A Video'

The concert will feature Jessica Kirschner, Anissa Perona, Noelle Leinwol, and Ray Elizabeth Wilson.

Apr. 24, 2022  

On May 6th (9:30 pm) the Green Room 42 will host I Graduated in 2020 and All I Got was a Video. Four theatre school friends graduate into the pandemic, and head into the New York City scene armed only with ring lights, backing tracks, and the self tapes they filmed in their childhood bedrooms. A night of heart, laughter, and great music!

Featuring: Jessica Kirschner, Anissa Perona, Noelle Leinwol, and Ray Elizabeth Wilson with Chase Anderson on the keys!

For tickets please visit: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/HeGJ7gVaOzrdvadS6rfA/1651887000000

Location: The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036)

